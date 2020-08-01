Red Wolves christen CHI Memorial with win

EAST RIDGE, Tenn. (WDEF) — Thanks to the ever-reliable leg of Greg Hurst, the Chattanooga Red Wolves earn their first win in their first match in the new CHI Memorial Stadium. Red Wolves had ample opportunities against FC Tuscon in the first half but couldn’t get any to go in. The sold-out, socially-distanced crowd had to wait until the 72-minute to see a goal go in. Ricky Ruiz centered the ball, only to have it be bounced between Red Wolves and their defenders, before ultimately meeting Hurst’s foot, and the back of the net.

“It’s a big one for the club, not just for the players,” Hurst said. “Like you said, it’s the first game in the new stadium. We wanted to start things off right. We came to make our statement, that it’s going to be difficult to come here and win. It was a difficult game. I thought Tuscon played really well, but we’re the ones that come out with the three points, and I think it’s just a great result for us.”

“Their ability to finish a game off today was something we didn’t do last week,” Coach Jimmy Obleda said. “We showed a great level of maturity and growth in one week.”

Chattanooga wins their first match of the season. Saturday’s three points give the club a total of four in USL League One, after a draw with South Georgia Tormenta in the season opener July 25. Red Wolves head back on the road next week for an away match at North Texas SC.