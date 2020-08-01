Red Wolves christen CHI Memorial with win

By
Angela Moryan
-
0
2

EAST RIDGE, Tenn. (WDEF) — Thanks to the ever-reliable leg of Greg Hurst, the Chattanooga Red Wolves earn their first win in their first match in the new CHI Memorial Stadium. Red Wolves had ample opportunities against FC Tuscon in the first half but couldn’t get any to go in. The sold-out, socially-distanced crowd had to wait until the 72-minute to see a goal go in. Ricky Ruiz centered the ball, only to have it be bounced between Red Wolves and their defenders, before ultimately meeting Hurst’s foot, and the back of the net.

“It’s a big one for the club, not just for the players,” Hurst said. “Like you said, it’s the first game in the new stadium. We wanted to start things off right. We came to make our statement, that it’s going to be difficult to come here and win. It was a difficult game. I thought Tuscon played really well, but we’re the ones that come out with the three points, and I think it’s just a great result for us.”

“Their ability to finish a game off today was something we didn’t do last week,” Coach Jimmy Obleda said. “We showed a great level of maturity and growth in one week.”

Chattanooga wins their first match of the season. Saturday’s three points give the club a total of four in USL League One, after a draw with South Georgia Tormenta in the season opener July 25. Red Wolves head back on the road next week for an away match at North Texas SC.

mm
Angela Moryan
Angela joined the News 12 team in November of 2017 as the weekend sports anchor and reporter. Angela is a proud member of an Army family, which means she has hometowns all over the Eastern Seaboard. Most recently, she calls Peachtree City, Georgia, home, where she graduated from Trinity Christian School and spent her free time driving her purple golf cart. She then headed to Milledgeville, Georgia, to attend Georgia College and State University. A proud Bobcat, Angela graduated Summa Cum Laude with a BA in Mass Communication and represented her December 2016 class as one of three valedictorians. Angela comes to the Scenic City from Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, where she worked at the NBC affiliate, WMBF News. Before the big move, she worked as Georgia College's Sports Information Assistant, which let her get paid to be the Bobcats' biggest fan. It all started in Savannah, Georgia, though, where she interned for SAV's number one station, WTOC. When she's not working, you can find Angela watching the New York Giants, Rangers or basically any other game that's on. She also loves traveling, hiking and exploring new places, all with her camera in hand. If you have any story ideas, big or small, feel free to reach out to her on Facebook and Twitter, or email her at amoryan@wdef.com."