Possible Coranavirus exposure at multiple Chattanooga Market stops

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- The health department has warned of another possible exposure.

If you went to the Citico Mini-Mart on Citico Avenue between Monday July, 20th and Friday July 31st, or at the following Chattanooga Mobile Market stops, then you may have been exposed to COVID-19.

- Advertisement -

Chattanooga market stops:

Tuesday, July 28

– Emma Wheeler Homes: 10am-12pm

– Cempa Community Care (Medical Towers): 1pm-3pm

– Dogwood Manor: 3:30pm-5:30pm

Wednesday, July 29

– Mary Walker Towers: 10am-12pm

– Silvertree Seniors Chattanooga: 1pm-3pm

– Boynton Terrace Apartments: 3:30pm-5:30pm

Cempa Community Care clarifies information that was released by the health department:

“The mobile market is set up on 4th Street behind our building where it is open to the public during the hours of its operation. The market is not located inside our facility or on our property,” said Shannon Stephenson, CEO at Cempa Community Care. “We have partnered with the YMCA Chattanooga Mobile Market for several years and appreciate that they have always taken the best and safest precautions, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. Only two people are allowed on the mobile unit at a time, and all parties wear a face mask. By adding the extra precaution of having a plexiglass screen in place between the cashier and buyer, we consider this to be an incidence of low-risk exposure, one that our patients should certainly not be overly worried about.”

Free testing is available tomorrow at Orchard Knob Baptist Church from 12 PM until 3 PM.

For more information, contact the health department’s COVID-19 hotline at (423) 209-8383.