Girl Scout cookie season ends

By
Danielle Moss
-
0
4

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- We are way passed cookie time and Girl Scouts of the Southern Appalachians still has boxes to sell.

Today they hosted a drive thru cookie sale.

- Advertisement -

Thank you for your support today at our final cookie drive-thrus 💚 We are grateful for an amazing community!

Posted by Girl Scouts of the Southern Appalachians on Saturday, August 1, 2020

 

Due to the Coronavirus, they had to make some changes to the way they sold cookies.

The organization uses cookie sales to teach their scouts entrepreneurship.

No scouts were on site but adults were there to make sure those cookies don’t go stale!

‪Have you gotten your Girl Scout cookie fix for the year? Well today’s your last chance to get them in the Chattanooga…

Posted by Danielle Moss WDEF on Saturday, August 1, 2020

 

Madyson Foster of the Greater Appalachian Girl Scouts, says, “We just had to get creative. Lots of businesses have been very supportive on buying cases from us and it has been a little different. But, that’s why your a girl scout. Your creative and you have to get things done.”

Today was the last day that cookies were on sale.

But, if a business is still intrested in buying cookies, they can contact the Girl Scouts of the Southern Appalachians

Previous articleRed Wolves christen CHI Memorial with win
mm
Danielle Moss
Danielle Moss joined the WDEF 12 News team in April 2019 as a reporter, producer and fill-in Meteorologist. She began her journey at WDEF as a weather intern. You can find Danielle on the evening anchor desk every weekend. She also reports during the week and does weather as well. Danielle grew up in Atlanta, GA and graduated from Jacksonville State University with a Mass Communications degree. She is currently enrolled in Mississippi State's Broadcast and Operational Meteorology degree program and is expected to graduate in May of 2020. Prior to WDEF, Danielle worked as a sideline reporter on Friday Night Network. She is an avid traveler and is excited to start exploring Chattanooga. To connect with Danielle on social media you can find her on Twitter: @SunnyD_wx and you can like her Facebook page: Danielle Moss WDEF.