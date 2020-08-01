CPD investigating a Saturday afternoon shooting

By
Danielle Moss
-
0
945

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- A shooting this afternoon has left one man in the hospital.

According to police, the shooting happened in the 200 block of North Hickory Street in Chattanooga.

One man was shot and is suffering from non-life threatening injuries.

CPD is still investigating the incident and we will update you as we learn more.

mm
Danielle Moss
Danielle Moss joined the WDEF 12 News team in April 2019 as a reporter, producer and fill-in Meteorologist. She began her journey at WDEF as a weather intern. You can find Danielle on the evening anchor desk every weekend. She also reports during the week and does weather as well. Danielle grew up in Atlanta, GA and graduated from Jacksonville State University with a Mass Communications degree. She is currently enrolled in Mississippi State's Broadcast and Operational Meteorology degree program and is expected to graduate in May of 2020. Prior to WDEF, Danielle worked as a sideline reporter on Friday Night Network. She is an avid traveler and is excited to start exploring Chattanooga. To connect with Danielle on social media you can find her on Twitter: @SunnyD_wx and you can like her Facebook page: Danielle Moss WDEF.