The 19th annual Minority Health Fair goes virtual

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- The 19th Annual minority health fair was held today.

But, because of the Coronavirus, things looked a bit different.

The fair was live on the ‘Minority Health Fair” Facebook page.

The event this year featured speakers instead of vendors.

However, some vendors will still be offering there free services.

The event was also available in Spanish.

You can re-watch the fair on their Facebook page.