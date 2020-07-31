Weather Update: Friday Morning’s Forecast – July 31st, 2020

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Typically Hot With Some Friday Night Storms Possible!



An isolated shower or storm possible through the morning. Quite warm and muggy again, overnight with lows in the mid to upper 70’s. Chattanooga’s morning low: 81 degrees, & the heat index made it feel like 88!

- Advertisement -

This Afternoon: Partly cloudy, hot, and humid with a shower or storm possible. Highs will be around 90. Scattered showers and storms will become more likely Friday night and a few could be locally strong with lows in the low 70’s. Read that again = some of these storms could be locally strong!

Typical Summer weather returns for the weekend. An isolated afternoon shower or storm possible Saturday with some more sunshine and a little drier weather for Sunday. Highs will be around 90 each day.

Next week is looking drier and not quite as humid as the track of Tropical Storm Isaias stays well off to our East.

90 & 70 are our seasonal highs and lows.

Make sure you & your family stay in touch with us. Remember the Storm Team 12 app can always bring you the latest weather alerts for your location as well as Titan Radar. Download it for free from your app store – just search “WDEF Weather”.