Vila forgoes senior season with Mocs

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — The Chattanooga Mocs men’s basketball team will have to make due without their top two scorers next season. Forward Matt Ryan graduated. Now his counterpart, forward Ramon Vila, is opting to forgo his senior season.

Vila posting to Instagram Friday that he is choosing to move back home to Spain and start his professional career. He says he made this decision in light of all the pandemic uncertainties.

Vila was a major piece of the Mocs offense and defense last year. The 6-8 threat started every game — averaging a team-best 5.8 rebounds and second-best 13.4 points a game.