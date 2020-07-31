Two people rescued from morning fire at East Ridge apartments

EAST RIDGE, Tennessee (WDEF) – The East Ridge Fire department and several other fire crews were hard at work today working on an apartment fire.

Ten units were damaged and the Red Cross will help several displaced residents.

News 12’s Taylor Bishop has the details on what happened.

“We’ve got fire walls in place, those fire walls did exactly what they are supposed to do and they assisted the fire department on containing the fire.”

East Ridge fire says the call came in shortly before eight a.m. of heavy smoke coming from the Veranda at the Ridge Apartments.

“Oh my god! That’s right in the middle of those buildings and it’s just such heavy smoke and you could smell like the wood burning.”

Fire Chief Mike Williams says the second alarm fire caused two people and an animal to become trapped inside and in need of rescue.

“We did have two occupants that were on the back balcony of the second floor, and when crews arrived on scene they went into rescue mood. Starting putting ladders up, and made two rescues on the back of the building”

One woman who is thanking God for her safety, as she just moved out of the burning apartment complex a week ago.

“I could have still lived there, I could have still been there with my daughter you know just the two of us. My mind’s blown right now, because I came so close to waiting till September till my lease is up.”

Near-by residents say as soon as they heard the alarms the sprung into action to help however they could.

“That’s an ordeal to deal with and they got everything left in there, I saw a family with suitcases coming out and it just broke my heart.”

There is no word yet as to how the fire started or the amount of damages.

In East Ridge Taylor Bishop news 12 now