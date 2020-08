CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga police are looking for the gunman in a deadly shooting from yesterday.

It happened at 2900 Lightfoot Mill Road just after noon.

- Advertisement -

31-year-old Quintez Bulloch was killed.

If you have any information, call the homicide tip line at 423-643-5100 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.