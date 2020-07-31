Gov. Lee and First Lady help build a Habitat for Humanity home

CLEVELAND, Tenn (WDEF) – It’s Leaders Day for the Habitat for Humanity Organization.

On Friday, several volunteers, community leaders including the Governor and his wife, were in attendance to help construct a home for a family in need.

Future homeowner says her, her husband, and three daughters have been living in a single bedroom space for the last 7 years, so moving into a new home is a dream come true.

“ My dream has always been to live on my own. I never dreamed about getting married or having kids. But I always dreamed about owning a home. This is more like an ‘Oh Snap I’m finally getting my dream’ moment,” says Kelly Mulcahy, future homeowner.

First Lady Maria Lee along with the Tennessee Serves Team spoke about the importance and the stability that can come from owning a home.

“The most important part of the transformation is the peace of mind that comes from owning a home for the first time. It’s the stability and security of knowing this is a place where your family will make memories for years to come. It brings hope,” Maria Lee, First Lady.

Governor Lee says with this year being so out of the ordinary, it is easy to understand the importance of home and community.

“ I have always believed that government is not the answer to the greatest challenges we have. The people are. This is an example of the people in motion to help transform the lives of people right in their communities,” says Governor Bill Lee.

The Mulcahy family is expected to move into their new Habitat for Humanity built home in November of 2020.