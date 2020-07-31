Georgia: Surge beds set up, health emergency extended

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s governor says one of the nation’s largest convention centers will reopen on Monday with “surge beds” to treat COVID-19 patients as critical care units across the state remain nearly full.

Gov. Brian Kemp announced Friday that the Georgia World Congress Center in downtown Atlanta will begin receiving patients Monday with 60 beds initially.

Kemp says the beds will provide relief to surrounding health care facilities.

The 3,200 people in hospitals Thursday was a record since the pandemic began, and critical care beds statewide are 87% full.

Later Friday, Kemp announced he had signed executive orders extending the state of emergency against the coronavirus outbreak.