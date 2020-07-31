East Hamilton hires former MLB pitcher as new head coach

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — The East Hamilton Hurricanes putting a call in to the big league bullpen to find their newest baseball coach for this year.

Former Los Angeles Angels pitcher Matt Ramsey is taking over the program. Longtime head coach Steve Garland stepped down from the position back in June.

“When searching for the next coach to take of this program, we were not only looking for ‘a coach’ but ‘THE coach’ to come in and help take this program to the next level,” East Hamilton Athletic Director Keitha Booker said. “Coach Ramsey has the skills, expertise and disposition to lead our student athletes both on and off the field.”

Welcome to East Hamilton our new Head Baseball Coach – Matt Ramsey! ⁦@mattramsey28⁩ pic.twitter.com/b7PVvKhoho — EH Canes Baseball (@EHCanesBaseball) July 31, 2020

A Knoxville native and graduate of Farragut High School, Ramsey pitched for the Tennessee Volunteers before being drafted by the Tampa Bay Rays in 2011. From there, he bounced around in the minors until finally making his major league debut with the Angels in 2019.

The righty was participating in spring training this year before the coronavirus pandemic shut down the season.

His wife, a Chattanooga native, was recently promoted to a position in the Scenic City. The couple officially moved to town back in the fall.

Ramsey says he’s ready to bring the lessons he’s learned from the big leagues to the Canes at East Hamilton.

“The biggest thing is competitiveness and hard work really, and having that mental fortitude and mental toughness,” Ramsey said. “The mental side of the game is big, and that was one thing I was really good at and took pride in. And also like I said competitiveness. I want to really bring and up the competitive nature of every one of my players.”

Ramsey is still working on a plan for the 2021 season, and says he’s looking forward to getting back on the diamond with the team.

“I’m going to work hard for them, and I’m going to bring energy every day to the field, and help them reach their goals and dreams. If they want to pursue baseball like I did, then I’m going to do everything I can to help them get there.”