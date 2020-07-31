Contact sports officially okay’d by Gov. Lee

Angela Moryan
NASHVILLE (TSSAA Press Release) — Executive Order No. 55, first announced this past Tuesday, was signed by Tennessee Governor Bill Lee Friday, making contact during practice now permissible in the sports of football and girls’ soccer. Other fall sports, including golf, cross country, and volleyball were not affected by the State of Emergency Order that prohibited contact sports.

Although contact practice is now permissible, the regulations and requirements for practice and competition adopted by the Board of Control at their July 22 meeting are still in place for all sports and must be followed. Visit the Tennessee Returns to Play page of TSSAA.org for complete details.

The Date of First Contest for girls’ soccer remains as originally scheduled, Aug. 17, with the state championships to be held Oct. 28-31 in Murfreesboro.

Football teams were allowed to begin heat acclimatization on July 20th. Each athlete must complete heat acclimatization (2 days of helmets only, 3 days in helmets and shoulder pads) before practicing in full equipment, which is now permitted.

