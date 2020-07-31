Chattanooga FC Adding Fall Schedule

Chattanooga, TN (Press Release) – The National Independent Soccer Association (NISA) released their 2020 Fall Schedule. The fall season will consist of two parts. The first will be a regional competition in which teams from the East and West will compete in separate divisions starting in early August. The second part will be a tournament that will include all eight NISA teams playing in the fall and will run from September 21st- October 2nd. Chattanooga FC will open up the season August 8th on the road against Michigan Stars.

“We’re excited to get started. We will get to see some familiar foes return to Finley stadium this fall as well as some new faces” said Jeremy Alumbaugh, Managing Director, Chattanooga FC. “This is what we built this team for, to compete at a professional level against like minded clubs, and we’re chomping at the bit to begin.”

The eight teams competing this fall are: Chattanooga FC, Detroit City FC, Michigan Stars, New Amsterdam FC and NY Cosmos in the East, and Cal United, Los Angeles Force, and Oakland Roots in the West. Each team will play either a home or away match against each team in the regional competition before joining together to compete in a single location national tournament, from which a champion will be crowned.

“We are excited and thankful to be starting on the Fall season!” said Peter Fuller, Head Coach, Chattanooga FC. “The four games that we will play leading into tournament play will all be very interesting. Cosmos, New Amsterdam, Detroit City, and Michigan Stars are all quality opponents. The league is performing at a very good standard and we will have our work cut out for us in every match!”

Chattanooga FC Fall 2020 Schedule:

Saturday, August 8th: Away vs Michigan Stars (7:00pm)

Saturday, August 15th: Away vs Detroit City (7:30pm)

Saturday, August 29th: Home vs New Amsterdam (7:30pm)

September 12th: Home vs New York Cosmos (7:30pm)

September 21st-October 2nd: NISA Fall Tournament