Braves rally on d’Arnaud’s 3-run double, beat Mets 11-10

Several governing bodies along the Mississippi Coast are declaring states of emergency ahead of Cristobal’s landfall. On Thursday, Pascagoula, Gautier and Jackson County declared a state of emergency. In addition, Harrison County and Ocean Springs set up up sandbag locations for residents who might need them. Harrison County — Self-serve at Coasthouse Road parking area […]
ATLANTA (AP) — Former Mets catcher Travis d’Arnaud drove in five runs, including three with a bases-loaded double to cap a five-run eighth, and the Atlanta Braves rallied from a six-run deficit and beat New York 11-10. D’Arnaud had three hits. The biggest hit was a double off Seth Lugo, giving Atlanta the lead and completing the comeback from deficits of 8-2 and 10-5. Dansby Swanson’s RBI single started the scoring in Atlanta’s decisive inning before Ender Inciarte scored on a wild pitch from Dellin Betances, cutting New York’s lead to 10-8. Lugo replaced Betances and walked Marcell Ozuna to load the bases to set up d’Arnaud bases-clearing double.
