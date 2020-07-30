Weather Update: Thursday Morning’s Forecast – July 30th, 2020

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Showers And Storms Likely Both Thursday & Friday, And A Few Of These Could Be Strong!



This Morning: Any spotty showers tapering off through with some clouds. Quite warm and muggy, with lows in the low to mid 70’s – cooler away from the City.

This Afternoon: Scattered showers and storms will move in from the West for a good part Thursday afternoon. A few of these storms could be strong with some heavy downpours. Also, be on the lookout for high winds and the possibility of hail. Otherwise, mostly cloudy and not as hot, with highs in the mid 80’s.

Tonight: A few lingering showers and storms still possible Thursday night with lows in the low 70’s. A few areas will also see fog developing.

Tomorrow: Becoming partly cloudy Friday with a few widely scattered afternoon showers and storms, with highs in the upper 80’s to around 90. Scattered showers and storms will move through again for Saturday, but not as many Sunday with highs in the upper 80’s to near 90.

Next week could be drier and not quite as humid depending on the track of a potential tropical storm that has not yet formed.

90 & 70 are our seasonal highs and lows.

