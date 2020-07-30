Walker Courthouse closed after positive Covid-19 test

LAFAYETTE, Georgia (WDEF) – The Walker County Courthouse in LaFayette is closed to the public until Monday.

This, after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The closure will give crews time to clean and sanitize the courthouse.

All offices will still conduct business online or by phone.

The Walker County Board of Elections and Registration is exempt from the closure order, since Advance Voting in the August runoff is underway on the ground floor.

That will be available from 8:30 to 5 tomorrow.