CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Chattanooga Police Department has released video from the Rustic Village North apartment fire at the beginning of the month.

Both firefighters and police rescued five people (and a dog) from balconies.

One person died from the fire (not in the video).

Neighbors actually helped the man from the ground floor, but he died later in the hospital.

The video from officers vest cams shows them climbing ladders to get to residents and the dog.