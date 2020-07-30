Tennessee Unemployment Claims Decrease

NASHVILLE, TN (WDEF) – Both new and continued unemployment claims in Tennessee decreased from the previous week. New claims fell to 19,461 from 25,794 for the week of July 25. Continued claims fell for the 11th week in a row with 242,397 claims last week. It was 243,405 in the previous week. These numbers are from the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce.
Hamilton County dropped to 997 after posting 1,321 in the previous week. Shelby County continues to be the hardest hit county in the state with 4,648. Davidson County was the second highest with 2,114 new claims.
Statewide Data:
|Week Ending Date
|Number of New Claims Filed
|Continued Claims
|March 14, 2020
|2,702
|16,342
|March 21, 2020
|39,096
|16,098
|March 28, 2020
|94,492
|34,570
|April 4, 2020
|116,141
|112,438
|April 11, 2020
|74,772
|199,910
|April 18, 2020
|68,968
|267,053
|April 25, 2020
|43,792
|324,543
|May 2, 2020
|37,319
|321,571
|May 9, 2020
|29,308
|325,095
|May 16, 2020
|28,692
|314,487
|May 23, 2020
|26,041
|310,126
|May 30, 2020
|22,784
|302,260
|June 6, 2020
|21,417
|292,234
|June 13, 2020
|19,925
|280,593
|June 20, 2020
|21,155
|266,596
|June 27, 2020
|22,256
|262,224
|July 4, 2020
|25,843
|256,645
|July 11, 2020
|22,431
|251,924
|July 18, 2020
|25,794
|243,405
|July 25, 2020
|19,461
|242,397
|Claims Since March 15
|759,584
|Southeast Tennessee
|New Claims
|Continuous Claims
|Hamilton County
|997
|13,493
|Bradley County
|369
|3,633
|McMinn County
|157
|1,623
|Rhea County
|91
|1,020
|Marion County
|63
|817
|Polk County
|35
|330
|Grundy County
|49
|362
|Meigs County
|49
|418
|Bledsoe County
|37
|182
|Sequatchie County
|40
|346