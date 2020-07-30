Tennessee Unemployment Claims Decrease

NASHVILLE, TN (WDEF) – Both new and continued unemployment claims in Tennessee decreased from the previous week. New claims fell to 19,461 from 25,794 for the week of July 25. Continued claims fell for the 11th week in a row with 242,397 claims last week. It was 243,405 in the previous week. These numbers are from the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce.

Hamilton County dropped to 997 after posting 1,321 in the previous week. Shelby County continues to be the hardest hit county in the state with 4,648. Davidson County was the second highest with 2,114 new claims.

- Advertisement -

Statewide Data:



Week Ending Date Number of New Claims Filed Continued Claims March 14, 2020 2,702 16,342 March 21, 2020 39,096 16,098 March 28, 2020 94,492 34,570 April 4, 2020 116,141 112,438 April 11, 2020 74,772 199,910 April 18, 2020 68,968 267,053 April 25, 2020 43,792 324,543 May 2, 2020 37,319 321,571 May 9, 2020 29,308 325,095 May 16, 2020 28,692 314,487 May 23, 2020 26,041 310,126 May 30, 2020 22,784 302,260 June 6, 2020 21,417 292,234 June 13, 2020 19,925 280,593 June 20, 2020 21,155 266,596 June 27, 2020 22,256 262,224 July 4, 2020 25,843 256,645 July 11, 2020 22,431 251,924 July 18, 2020 25,794 243,405 July 25, 2020 19,461 242,397 Claims Since March 15 759,584

Southeast Tennessee New Claims Continuous Claims Hamilton County 997 13,493 Bradley County 369 3,633 McMinn County 157 1,623 Rhea County 91 1,020 Marion County 63 817 Polk County 35 330 Grundy County 49 362 Meigs County 49 418 Bledsoe County 37 182 Sequatchie County 40 346