Tennessee Unemployment Claims Decrease

By
WDEF News
-
0
0
Unemployment claim form
Credit: Neil Esoy / MGN MGN Image

NASHVILLE, TN (WDEF) – Both new and continued unemployment claims in Tennessee decreased from the previous week. New claims fell to 19,461 from 25,794 for the week of July 25. Continued claims fell for the 11th week in a row with 242,397 claims last week. It was 243,405 in the previous week. These numbers are from the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce.

Hamilton County dropped to 997 after posting 1,321 in the previous week. Shelby County continues to be the hardest hit county in the state with 4,648. Davidson County was the second highest with 2,114 new claims.

Statewide Data:

Week Ending Date Number of New Claims Filed Continued Claims
March 14, 2020 2,702 16,342
March 21, 2020 39,096 16,098
March 28, 2020 94,492 34,570
April 4, 2020 116,141 112,438
April 11, 2020 74,772 199,910
April 18, 2020 68,968 267,053
April 25, 2020 43,792 324,543
May 2, 2020 37,319 321,571
May 9, 2020 29,308 325,095
May 16, 2020 28,692 314,487
May 23, 2020 26,041 310,126
May 30, 2020 22,784 302,260
June 6, 2020 21,417 292,234
June 13, 2020 19,925 280,593
June 20, 2020 21,155 266,596
June 27, 2020 22,256 262,224
July 4, 2020 25,843 256,645
July 11, 2020 22,431 251,924
July 18, 2020 25,794 243,405
July 25, 2020 19,461 242,397
Claims Since March 15 759,584
Southeast Tennessee New Claims Continuous Claims
Hamilton County 997 13,493
Bradley County 369 3,633
McMinn County 157 1,623
Rhea County 91 1,020
Marion County 63 817
Polk County 35 330
Grundy County 49 362
Meigs County 49 418
Bledsoe County 37 182
Sequatchie County 40 346