Roper Corporation Covid-19 cases

LAFAYETTE, Georgia (WDEF) – The Roper Corporation in LaFayette reports more employees with Covid-19.. but not how many of them there are.

Employees have opening protested conditions and reporting at the plant.

President Lois Crandell sent out a release saying the employees got it outside the plant, not at work.

She cites one person who attended a family gathering where no one was wearing masks.

And the company also urges extra precautions when carpooling to work.

Still workers tell us they would like a firm number of cases at the plant, which ownership says they cannot give for privacy reasons.

All we can tell you now is the official state numbers.

Walker County has seen a total of 521 positive tests with 26 people now in the hospital.

Nearby Chattooga County has a total of 166 cases with five in the hospital.