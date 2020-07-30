The National Cemetery is almost full

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Chattanooga National Cemetery is running out of space.

The federal government is now looking for a new site near downtown.

“We’ve known that we’re getting close to capacity here, and we knew that eventually that there was going to be a search going on and that this would be coming.”

The federal U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs is seeking proposals for a new site for a veterans cemetery at Chattanooga.

“To add additional casket spaces, also we have another project that’s probably going to start sometime next year to add additional columbariums over the next two years. So within the area, roughly within the one hundred and twenty acres that we have available grave space.”

The current National Cemetery is landlocked and has been running out of burial space. Officials say the site will be full around 2030.

“I think that date is covering mostly availability for casket grave burials.”

Local veterans says it’s important to have you paperwork together to guarantee a spot at the cemetery.

“Veterans themselves need to make sure that they have the proper documents for those that will be doing the burial process that they don’t have to go searching for those documents. That’s one of the biggest hold ups, so Veterans we’ve got to do things to help ourselves.”

The proposal is looking for a site of at least 200 acres within 30 miles of downtown Chattanooga.

“The important thing to realize that at some point when they pass that their will be a burial spot.”

