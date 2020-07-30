Groome Transportation resuming runs to Nashville/Atlanta airports

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Groome Transportation will resume Chattanooga runs to airports in Atlana and Nashville in a few weeks.

They say air travel traffic has increased enough to support the shuttle service.

The runs being again on August 12th.

Groome will follow polices being used by major airlines.

· Fogging vehicles after every use with a leading-edge electrostatic sprayer and a high-grade, EPA-registered disinfectant which is effective against coronaviruses.

· Making EPA-approved cleaning supplies available to drivers for regular wipe downs of high touch surfaces.

· Implementing social distancing in vehicles by reducing the number of passengers permitted per vehicle and blocking certain seats.

· Requiring all drivers to wear face masks.

· Requiring all passengers wear face masks or appropriate face covering of their noses and mouths.

· Facilitating a regular supply of fresh, filtered air into the vehicle.

· Training all Groome employees on measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“We’re very excited to reopen our Chattanooga operation,” said Vince Groome, the third-generation CEO of his family’s business.

“Groome Transportation has been a part of the Chattanooga community for over 15 years and we look forward to welcoming back customers and employees in August. The new policies and procedures we’ve put in place will ensure we continue to provide the safest possible travel experience to and from the Atlanta and Nashville airports.”