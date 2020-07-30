Fried dominates, retires first 14, as Braves edge Rays 2-1

ATLANTA (AP) — Max Fried retired Tampa Bay’s first 14 batters and combined with three relievers on a four-hitter as the Atlanta Braves beat the Rays 2-1. Dansby Swanson had a run-scoring single in Atlanta’s two-run second inning. Fried struck out seven while allowing one run in 6 2/3 innings. The left-hander improved to 4-0 in four interleague starts. Luke Jackson, and Shane Greene combined for four outs before Mark Melancon pitched the ninth for his second save. Left fielder Adam Duvall made a diving catch on the warning track of José Martinez’s drive off Melancon to open the ninth.

