Evangelist Perry Stone leaves ministry over employee accusations

CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Cleveland Daily Banner reports that a prominent evangelist is stepping down from the ministry he founded in 1979.

The Board of Directors for Voice of Evangelism has announced that Perry Stone “has stepped aside from the pulpit and his travel ministry.”

They say it is in response to behavior that “deviated from the biblical standards set in place for VOE leadership.”

The statement says a couple of employees complained about inappropriate “words and actions.”

The ministry asked Stone to take a sabbatical, but expect him to return.

They say he has sincerely repented.

The statement includes this quote from him:

“I have asked God and my precious wife Pam to forgive me,” Stone said. “And I humbly and sincerely ask those who are hurt or offended by my actions to also forgive me. It is my hope that by the grace of God we will all be able to walk in healing and restoration.”

Stone has built a media empire in Cleveland, hosting the Manna-fest TV program and preaching to thousands around the world in person.

He sparked some controversy this spring when he preached that God told him that the Covid-19 pandemic was a judgement against the United States for ousting him from schools, abortion laws and gay marriage.