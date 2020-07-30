CVS MinuteClinic adds Video Visit options

By
Joeli Poole
-
0
40

GEORGIA (WDEF) – CVS has launched a MinuteClinic Video Visits in the state of Georgia.

Officials say these video visits will be available 24 hours a day 7 days a week, all year around right from the comfort of your home.

- Advertisement -

Officials say the Video Visits will only cost 59 dollars and can be used by anyone without healthcare insurance or those who are covered by an aetna insurance plan.

Patients can be evaluated for many conditions, including symptoms of Covid-19.

 “It’s been a huge gift to be able to have that. It really opens up a lot of avenues for people who may not be able to come in or were nervous about coming otherwise. It just allows them to be able to get the health care that they need,” says Anne Jenks, Nurse Practitioner.

For more information about how to schedule an appointment click here.

Previous articleChattanooga Zoo gets Blue Duikers
Next articleWeather Update: Thursday Night’s Forecast – July 30th, 2020
mm
Joeli Poole
Joeli Poole joined the WDEF News 12 Team in April 2019 as a Reporter and Producer. You can find her reporting during the week and when not on camera; she's producing the 6 and 11 shows. Joeli grew up with a love for reporting, starting in middle school. She has been the anchor for her middle and high school TV stations, along with the Sports Anchor for her College TV Station. Joeli grew up in Baton Rouge, Louisiana and moved to Tennessee when she 10 years old. She went to Cleveland Middle school and Walker Valley High School. She graduated in May of 2019 from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga with a bachelor's degree in Communications. Being from the area, Joeli loves being able to help tell the stories of her community. In her spare time, Joeli enjoys watching her LSU Tigers, hiking, and playing with her dog. Feel free to email any story ideas at jpoole@wdef.com.