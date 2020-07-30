CVS MinuteClinic adds Video Visit options

Several governing bodies along the Mississippi Coast are declaring states of emergency ahead of Cristobal’s landfall. On Thursday, Pascagoula, Gautier and Jackson County declared a state of emergency. In addition, Harrison County and Ocean Springs set up up sandbag locations for residents who might need them. Harrison County — Self-serve at Coasthouse Road parking area […]
GEORGIA (WDEF) – CVS has launched a MinuteClinic Video Visits in the state of Georgia.
Officials say these video visits will be available 24 hours a day 7 days a week, all year around right from the comfort of your home.
Officials say the Video Visits will only cost 59 dollars and can be used by anyone without healthcare insurance or those who are covered by an aetna insurance plan.
Patients can be evaluated for many conditions, including symptoms of Covid-19.
“It’s been a huge gift to be able to have that. It really opens up a lot of avenues for people who may not be able to come in or were nervous about coming otherwise. It just allows them to be able to get the health care that they need,” says Anne Jenks, Nurse Practitioner.
For more information about how to schedule an appointment click here.
