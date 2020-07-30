CVS MinuteClinic adds Video Visit options

GEORGIA (WDEF) – CVS has launched a MinuteClinic Video Visits in the state of Georgia.

Officials say these video visits will be available 24 hours a day 7 days a week, all year around right from the comfort of your home.

- Advertisement -

Officials say the Video Visits will only cost 59 dollars and can be used by anyone without healthcare insurance or those who are covered by an aetna insurance plan.

Patients can be evaluated for many conditions, including symptoms of Covid-19.

“It’s been a huge gift to be able to have that. It really opens up a lot of avenues for people who may not be able to come in or were nervous about coming otherwise. It just allows them to be able to get the health care that they need,” says Anne Jenks, Nurse Practitioner.

For more information about how to schedule an appointment click here.