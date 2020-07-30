Chattooga County schools return to class today

SUMMERVILLE, Georgia (WDEF) – Chattooga County Schools in northwest Georgia return to class on Thursday.

They are the first in our region to do it.

- Advertisement -

While neighboring systems were pushing back openings or switching to online learning, the Chattooga system pushed forward with their regular startup plans.

The schools will be offering (but not requiring) masks to teachers and providing them with hand sanitizer and cleaning solution.

Students temperatures will be checked before entering classes.

And the desks in each classroom will be spread as far apart as possible.

Here are the other school opening dates in our area as of Thursday:

July 30 Chattooga County

Aug 3 Boyd Buchanan

Aug 3 Notre Dame High, OLPH & St. Jude

Aug 3 Sequatchie Co. hybrid

Aug 5 Bradley Co. hybrid

Aug 5 Dayton city school

Aug 7 Rhea Co.

Aug 7 Jackson Co. AL

Aug 10 Etowah City

Aug 10 Dekalb Co. AL

Aug 10 McMinn Co. hybrid

Aug 10 Athens City hybrid

Aug 10 Cleveland City hybrid

Aug 10 Polk Co. hybrid

Aug 10 Marion Co.

Aug 10 Grundy Co.

Aug 10 Meigs Co. hybrid

Aug 12 Hamilton Co.

Aug 12 Chickamauga City

Aug 13 Dade County (delayed)

Aug 13 Walker County

Aug 18 Chattanooga Christian/McCallie

Aug 19 Baylor/GPS

Aug 24 Catoosa County (delayed)

Aug 17 Cherokee Co. NC hybrid (statewide)

Aug 25 Bledsoe Co. hybrid (delayed)

Aug 31 Dalton City (delayed)

Aug 31 Whitfield County (delayed)

Sept. 8 Murray County (original date)