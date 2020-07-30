Chattanooga man charged with rape of a child

PIKEVILLE, Tennessee (WDEF) – A child pornography investigation has led to sexual abuse charges in Bledsoe County.

Back in April, TBI Special Agents and Bledsoe County investigators began looking into a case of distribution of child pornography, electronically.

But their investigation grew into much more against Adam Ferguson from Chattanooga.

This week, a Bledsoe County Grand Jury indicted the 35 year old with Rape of a Child, Criminal Attempt Child Rape, Especially Aggravated Exploitation of a Minor and multiple counts of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor.

He was arrested on Wednesday.