CBS All Access Adding More Than 3,500 Episodes and Movies

Online streaming platform CBS All Access is adding more than 3,500 episodes and movies to its service from BET, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Smithsonian Channel.

In addition, CBS All Access announced plans for Kamp Koral, a new original children’s series premiering in 2021, and the first spinoff from Nickelodeon’s Spongebob Squarepants. CBS All Access will also be the exclusive home to The Spongebob Movie: Sponge On the run in early 2021.

CBS All Access will continue adding content including more than 30,000 episodes and movies from ViacomCBS’ library of hit series and iconic movies. The platform will also develop new exclusive originals from Paramount Pictures and Paramount Television Studios.

New CBS All Access includes:

All seasons of “Real Husbands of Hollywood,” “Hit the Floor,” plus all prior seasons of “Single Ladies” and more. Comedy Central: All seasons of “Chappelle’s Show,” “Strangers with Candy,” six prior seasons of “Reno 911!” and more

All seasons of “Laguna Beach” and “Snooki & Jwoww,” prior seasons of TEEN MOM 2, seasons of JERSEY SHORE: FAMILY VACATION and MTV FLORIBAMA SHORE, as well as a selection from THE CHALLENGE, “Beavis and Butt-Head: The Mike Judge Collection” and more

All seasons of “Avatar: Last Airbender,” “Rugrats,” plus all prior seasons of SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS and more, in addition to seasons of “Danny Phantom,” “The Legend of Korra” and “Sam & Cat” that were previously available

Smithsonian Channel: More than 60 episodes of “Aerial America,” seasons of “Air Disasters,” documentaries such as “The Day We Walked on the Moon,” “The Green Book: Guide to Freedom,” “MLK: The Assassination Tapes,” “Pocahontas: Beyond the Myth” and more

TV Land and VH1: Programming like “Hot in Cleveland,” as well as prior seasons of RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE and LOVE & HIP HOP and more

Paramount Pictures: More films have been added to the service since May, including “The Firm,” “Charlotte’s Web” and “Scary Movie,” with more than 150 movies in total now available

New content, including original series, launching on CBS All Access next week and through the end of the year include:

STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS: Premiering Thursday, August 6.

BIG BROTHER LIVE FEEDS: Offering an in-depth, exclusive pass to watch all the action inside the BIG BROTHER house all the time.

STAR TREK: DISCOVERY: Season three, premiering Oct. 15.

The Untitled Richard Linklater Project: premiering this fall.

THE STAND: Limited event series, premiering late 2020.

Fans can also binge other CBS All Access original series including the critically acclaimed hit THE GOOD FIGHT, THE TWILIGHT ZONE, STAR TREK: PICARD, TOONING OUT THE NEWS, NO ACTIVITY, WHY WOMEN KILL, THE THOMAS JOHN EXPERIENCE and more.

Other exclusive original series coming to the service in 2021 and beyond include THE MAN WHO FELL TO EARTH, THE HARPER HOUSE and GUILTY PARTY.

Growing originals slate to also include:

KAMP KORAL, premiering in early 2021: From Nickelodeon and United Plankton Pictures, KAMP KORAL will follow 10-year-old SpongeBob SquarePants and his pals during summer sleepaway camp where they spend their time building underwater campfires, catching wild jellyfish and swimming in Lake Yuckymuck at the craziest camp in the kelp forest, Kamp Koral.

As previously announced, CBS All Access will also be the exclusive home to THE SPONGEBOB MOVIE: SPONGE ON THE RUN, the upcoming feature film which follows SpongeBob SquarePants, his best friend Patrick Star and the rest of the gang from Bikini Bottom in the first-ever all CGI SpongeBob motion picture event.

Additional originals spanning the ViacomCBS portfolio of brands will be announced in the coming months.

CBS programming on the service continues to include more than 17,000 episodes of current and classic hits, the largest single catalog of America’s most watched Network spanning:

All current primetime, late night and daytime CBS shows.

All upcoming current CBS primetime series such as NCIS, FBI, THE AMAZING RACE, SEAL TEAM, ALL RISE, YOUNG SHELDON, BOB HEARTS ABISHOLA, B POSITIVE, EVIL, THE UNICORN, THE EQUALIZER, CLARICE and more.

Every prior season of 14 hit CBS series including SURVIVOR, NCIS and HAWAII FIVE-0.

Classics like all of the “Star Trek” television series, and acclaimed hits like “Cheers,” “Medium” and more.

The live stream of subscribers’ local CBS stations nationwide, as well as the ability to livestream CBS’ other digital channels, CBSN, CBS News’ 24/7 digital streaming news service featuring live, anchored coverage, CBS Sports HQ, offering 24/7 streaming sports network that offers news, highlights and analysis, and ET Live, dedicated to all things entertainment.

CBS All Access also streams live coverage of the following major sports and live events:

NFL on CBS, including Super Bowl LV

College Basketball, including the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship

GOLF on CBS, including the PGA TOUR, the Masters and the PGA Championship

College Football, including SEC on CBS

National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL)

Hockey East

Major live entertainment events, including: THE GRAMMY AWARDS, THE ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS, THE TONY AWARDS and more

CBS All Access is currently available online at CBS.com, on mobile devices via the CBS app for iOS and Android, and on Roku Players, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Fire TV, Samsung Smart TVs, Comcast Flex, Facebook Portal, Vizio Smartcast TVs, LG Smart TVs, Amazon Prime Video Channels and Apple TV channels. The new design and product features will begin rolling out across platforms today. For more details on CBS All Access, please visit https://www.cbs.com/all-access.