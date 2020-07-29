Weather Update: Wednesday Night’s Forecast – July 29th, 2020

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Showers And Storms Likely Thursday, A Few Could Be Strong!



Any spotty showers ending through the night time with some clouds. Quite warm and muggy overnight with lows in the low to mid 70’s.

- Advertisement -

Scattered showers and storms will move in from the West for Thursday. A few of the storms could be strong with some heavy downpours. Mostly cloudy and not as hot with highs in the mid 80’s. A few lingering showers and storms still possible Thursday night with lows in the low 70’s.

Becoming partly cloudy Friday with a few widely scattered PM showers and storms with highs in the upper 80’s to near 90. Scattered showers and storms will move through again for Saturday, but not as many Sunday with highs in the upper 80’s to near 90.

Next week could be drier and not as humid depending on the track of a potential tropical storm that has not yet formed.

90 & 70 are our seasonal highs and lows.

Make sure you & your family stay in touch with us. Remember the Storm Team 12 app can always bring you the latest weather alerts for your location as well as Titan Radar. Download it for free from your app store – just search “WDEF Weather”.