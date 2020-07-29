US to bring 6,400 troops home from Germany, move 5,600 more

WASHINGTON (AP) – Defense officials say the U.S. will pull roughly 12,000 troops out of Germany, bringing about 6,400 forces home and shifting 5,600 to other countries in Europe, including Italy and Belgium. The plan will cost billions of dollars and take years to complete. It’s been spurred on by President Donald Trump’s demand to withdraw troops from Germany, at least in part due to its failure to spend enough on defense. Defense Secretary Mark Esper says some moves will begin in months. He says the moves promote larger strategic goals to deter Russia, reassure European allies and shift forces further east into the Black Sea and Baltic region. The plan leaves 24,000 troops in Germany.

By LOLITA C. BALDOR, Associated Press

