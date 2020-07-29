Two died in East MLK Blvd crash

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Two men were killed in a crash on Martin Luther King Boulevard Wednesday afternoon.

Their pickup was heading towards town in the 800 block just before 2PM.

Traffic investigators say for an unknown reason it crossed the line and the other lane of traffic and hit a tree.

Both men were taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead.

The driver was 57 and his passenger was 73.

If you have any further information on the crash, please call 423-698-2525or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.