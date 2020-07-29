Samaritan’s Purse teams up with local church to help tornado survivors

Joeli Poole
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn (WDEF) – On April 19th, 2020 tornadoes ripped through the Hamilton County area devastating many homes and businesses. 

Now 3 months later some homeowners are still struggling to rebuild their homes and their lives.

Nonprofit organization Samaritan’s Purse that’s well known for their international relief programs has now teamed up with Calvary Church to help provide a homeowners assistance program.

“Were gonna come alongside folks that lack resources to get back in their home. We will send our staff and volunteers to do the manual labor of the repairing of the house and along with local licensed subcontractors. Our goal is to get the home completely finished from start to finished, whatever it needs to make it livable again,” says Tony Krofchik, Program Manager.

The Case worker for the program says people who have lost their homes due to the tornadoes can apply for their assistance program either online or over the phone.

“We’re looking for primary residence, so it needs to be their home. Were looking for direct hits from the tornado. Were looking at the range of resources that they possibly have. Maybe they didn’t have insurance or things like that,” says Sabrina Williams, Case Worker for Samaritans Purse.

Samaritan’s Purse says they are anticipating a 12 month rebuild program that starts in August.

Their goal is to get about 25 Chattanooga homeowners back inside their homes as safely and quickly as possible.

To find out how to apply for the program or how to become a volunteer click here.

