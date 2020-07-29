Mom To Mom – Create a Tooth Pillow for the Tooth Fairy

Here’s a fun project to get your little one excited about the tooth fairy. It’s a tooth pillow.

You need some felt, scissors, fun decorations, like googly eyes, maybe some hair bows, and depending on if you have a son or daughter, maybe some puffy paint, a glue gun and your creativity.

- Advertisement -

I found this pattern online, printed it out. And of course, now you’re going to stick it on the felt and trace it. Then you’re going to cut it out. The first thing you want to do is make sure that you cut everything out. So we’ve got this fun little toothbrush right here that we made. We cut a little piece of felt, and then I rolled it up, hot, glued it, but make sure you cut it all out first, then we’re going to hot glue it.

There’s several different ways that you can do this. You can create a little pocket, put it on the back of the pillow, where you can slip the tooth in, or you can leave a little room at the top where you can put the tooth in and the tooth fairy can come in and put some money right there. This actually makes it a lot easier to find as well. Every family is different. Every tooth fairy is different. So you really want to get creative and find what works best for you.

Moms, my kids really had a good time with this, and I’m sure yours will too. But if you’ve got those traditions that you would like to share, we would love to hear them. You can post it to our Facebook page, and be sure to check out our Mom To Mom page for more tips. – Mandy Williamson