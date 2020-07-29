Deputies looking for woman they say tried to run down a drug agent

STEVENSON, Alabama (WDEF) – Deputies in northeast Alabama are looking for a woman who they say tried to run over a drug officer who was trying to arrest her.

The confrontation and chase happened Tuesday night south of Stevenson.

Jackson County’s Narcotics Unit was investigating complaints of drug use along a small, rural road near the Tennessee River.

Agents found a couple of vehicles and a four wheeler parked at the dead end.

One man fled on the ATV.

But officers stopped Michael Keith Garrard and Madonna Lynn Gant, who they were familiar with.

The Sheriff says the officers found a meth pip and meth residue in one of the vehicles, so they placed Garrard in handcuffs.

But they say Gant jumped in the a Ford Mustang to flee.

They say she lost control and wrecked in the woods, causing the vehicle to stall.

But as one of the agents came at her to arrest her, they say Gant backed out and “drove aggressively” toward the agent.

The officer fired several shots, but no one was injured.

Gant fled the scene in the blue, 2011 Ford Mustang with an Alabama plate with her name, “LynGant” on it.

So the Sheriff’s Office has taken out warrants against her for Attempted Assault 1st degree.

Lyn Gant is 48 year old, approximately 5’7″ tall and 140 pounds with blond hair.

She is know to frequent the Pisgah, Rosalie, Ider and Henegar areas.

They consider her dangerous, partially because of a previous attempted assault on a deputy.

After finding drugs in Garrard’s vehicle, they have charged him with Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substances-Methamphetamine (FELONY), Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance-Schedule V Controlled Pills (FELONY), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (MISDEMEANOR) and Illegal Possession of Prescription Medications (MISDEMEANOR).