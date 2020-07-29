Delivery truck catches on fire on East Brainerd Road

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Fire crews responded to a truck fire off East Brainerd Road early this morning.

News 12 captured video OF THE blaze starting on a Partner’s Supply truck.

The driver and passenger tried to put out those flames, but the fire seemed to be too much.

Shortly after, the driver moved the truck to a safer spot away from homes.

“I saw that there was smoke coming out of the door. So I then rushed and got the fire extinguisher that was in my truck and got up in the truck as close as I could to the small blaze that was happening. I tried to put it out but it just got bigger.”

Chattanooga Firefighters then responded.

They’re investigating how it started.