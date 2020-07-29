Contact Sports Resume in Tennessee This Fall

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- With Governor Lee signing Executive order number 55 on Tuesday, contact sports are ready to kick off this fall.

With contact sports resuming in Tennessee, Leah McBride kept an eye on her son during the third football practice this week at Chattanooga Christian School.

She’s concerned football is taking place this season but she doesn’t want her family living in fear.

“My kids enjoy football. They cannot wait to get back to school. To everything being the way it was. Being with their friends and the social aspect” said McBride.

Assistant coach of CCS’s middle school squad, Josh Craft, agrees camaraderie is important for their overall well being, “Emotionally. Physically. Spiritually. Everything. It’s huge to be back on campus being around their peers.”

Governor Lee’s Executive order requires all school systems within the state to follow Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association guidelines to keep students safe.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t give every parent, like Natalie Henson, a solid peace of mind.

“I’m not excited about it. It makes me a little bit nervous to be honest as a mama. There is no such thing as social distancing when you’re playing contact sports” said Henson.

Head coach of Brainerd High School’s football team, Tyrus Ward, is looking forward to football being played once again at Eddie Lambert Field… Safely of course.

“For all of us involved, coaches, players fans, and parents just remain Patient. Let’s remain obedient to the guidelines they have set for us” said Coach Ward.

“I know that football is integral for our city, in our region, and for morale I think it’s important. I just don’t know how we navigate it” said Henson.