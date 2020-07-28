Weather Update: Tuesday Morning’s Forecast – July 27th, 2020

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Pattern Change Ahead for The Middle Of The Week…And A Patter Chance We Think You’ll Like!



This Morning: Becoming fair through the morning with mainly dry conditions. Otherwise, warm and muggy with lows across the area between 65 & 75. You’ll also see some fog, especially in North Alabama.

This Afternoon: Partly sunny, hot, and humid for this afternoon, with scattered late-day showers and storms popping up. Highs will be around 90, with some areas getting rain cooled a bit later in the day.

Tonight: A few lingering showers possible early Tuesday evening, before ending with lows in the low 70’s. Areas of fog possible again early morning Wednesday, especially if you get some afternoon storms today.

Extended Forecast: More unsettled weather and cooler temperatures for the rest of the work week with scattered showers and storms more likely, especially for Thursday and Friday with highs staying in the mid to upper 80’s and lows in the low 70’s. Those folks in the mountains may not even hit 80 degrees Thursday or Friday!

Widely scattered late day showers and storms possible for the upcoming weekend with highs in the upper 80’s.

90 & 70 are our seasonal highs and lows.

