Warning about the China seed packages arriving in the mail

NASHVILLE (WDEF) – State officials in Tennessee, Georgia and Alabama are warning residents about mysterious packages arriving in the mail from China.

The packages contain unidentified seeds, but they label may call them something else, like jewelry.

No one knows yet what the seeds are for.

But the USDA believes it could be a simple “brushing scam” where you get a package you never ordered in the mail just so the seller can post false customer reviews online and boost sales.

THERE IS NO EVIDENCE THAT THE SEEDS WERE SENT WITH ILL INTENT.

However, Ag agencies are worried the seeds could be for invasive plants.

So they urge us not to plant them.

Instead, they want us to send the seeds to a state lab for testing (double bag the seeds first).

Here are the addresses depending on your state.

TENNESSEE

Tennessee Department of Agriculture, to the attention of Plant Certification.

P.O. Box 40627

Nashville, TN 37204

(UPS or FedEx address is 436 Hogan Road Nashville, TN 37220)

If you don’t want to go to that much trouble, you can either call or email the department to report them. (615-837-5137 or email our Plant Certification Administrator Anni Self at anni.self@tn.gov)

They will want your name, contact info, location and photos if you have them.

GEORGIA

Contact the GDA Seed Lab at 229-386-3145 or email SeedLab@agr.georgia.gov.

ALABAMA

Contact the Ag Department of Alabama here and they will make arrangements to pick up the seeds from you.

NORTH CAROLINA

State officials want you to save the contents and shipping labels and contact the Plant Industry Division toll free at 800-206-9333 or email at newpest@ncagr.gov. Plant Industry staff will contact you to gather information and pick up the package.

You can also report to www.aphis.usda.gov/…/import-inform…/sa_sitc/ct_antismuggling