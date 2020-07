Tuesday Covid-19 numbers in Southeast Tennessee

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Hamilton County’s health department reported another death, a rise in new cases, but a dramatic drop in active cases on Tuesday.

Here are the latest numbers around our Southeast Tennessee coverage area:

Hamilton County

1 new death (46 total, 16 in July)

1482 active cases (down 356 since yesterday)

141 new positive tests (almost double yesterday, which was low)

92 hospitalized (up 1)

30 in ICU (up 4, tying all time record)

Bradley County

43 new cases

508 active cases

1492 total cases

10 deaths

McMinn County

7 new cases

148 active cases

430 total cases

20 deaths

Rhea County

6 new cases

134 active cases

450 total cases

1 death

Marion County

3 new cases

81 active cases

175 total cases

4 deaths

Polk County

5 new cases

55 active cases

110 total cases

0 deaths

Meigs County

5 new cases

45 active cases

81 total cases

0 deaths

Sequatchie County

4 new cases

35 active cases

83 total cases

0 deaths

Grundy County

2 new cases

23 active cases

87 total cases

2 deaths

Bledsoe County

1 new case

19 active cases

649 total cases

1 deaths