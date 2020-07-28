Titans First Round Pick Isaiah Wilson Placed on COVID 19 Reserve List

The Tennessee Titans have placed their top draft pick on the COVID-19/reserve list.

Coach Mike Vrabel announced that move Tuesday at the end of a 40-minute video conference call with reporters.

The Titans drafted offensive lineman Isaiah Wilson with the No. 29 pick overall out of Georgia, and Wilson remains the one member of their six-man draft class that has yet to agree to a contract. Wilson is expected to compete for the right tackle job that came open when Jack Conklin signed with Cleveland in free agency.

Vrabel also said linebacker Jayon Brown will start training camp on the physically unable to perform list.

The Titans so far have had one player opt out. Undrafted rookie free agent Anthony McKinney is an offensive lineman out of Texas Christian. Vrabel confirmed McKinney informed the coach and general manager Jon Robinson of his decision.

Vrabel says he has not heard nor talked to other Titans who might choose to opt out and is waiting until players make the best decision in the interest of themselves and their families.