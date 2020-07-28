Temperature Checks in Catoosa County School

CATOOSA COUNTY, Ga. (WDEF)- Students in Catoosa County are set to return to school August 24th.

With more than three weeks to prepare, the district is implementing a hybrid schedule to practice social distancing.

Another change… temperature checks.

“We are in the process of getting scanners which will be installed at each school” said School Health Coordinator of Catoosa County Denise Self.

Self says if a student is detected with a fever, they will immediately be sent home and quarantined.

“We do know that if someone is running a fever of 100.4 or greater then it is very probable that they would be positive for covid.”

“Unfortunately I think it’s something we’re going to see everywhere” said Lee Grant, the Vice President of sales and business development at Cantronics.

Cantronics is a Canadian based company, who played a pioneer role in thermal technology.

The company first introduced the thermal tech to the market in 2002.

Grant says thermal sensor have become more advanced over the years.

Adapting to different scenarios and capable of handling a large population.

“School entrances, business offices, large transportation areas. It started in that aspect” said Grant.

Lee Grant of Cantronics says although thermal technology is becoming more common, students long term health should not be effected even if they use the technology on a regular basis.

“It’s not like an X-ray or anything. It’s as easy and non-invasive as having your picture taken.”

News 12 reached out to Metro Services Inc., the company providing Catoosa County with thermal sensors.

Vice President Brandon Lunsford says the company is not focused on making a profit.

“Our goal is to provide a safe environment for the students and the teachers at the school.”

Self from Catoosa County tells parents to do their own health assessment on their children and keep them at home if they have any alarming symptoms.