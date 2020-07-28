Rays Five Run 5th Inning Dooms the Braves

Several governing bodies along the Mississippi Coast are declaring states of emergency ahead of Cristobal’s landfall. On Thursday, Pascagoula, Gautier and Jackson County declared a state of emergency. In addition, Harrison County and Ocean Springs set up up sandbag locations for residents who might need them. Harrison County — Self-serve at Coasthouse Road parking area […]
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) – Yoshi Tsutsugo had a two-run single during a five-run third inning and the Tampa Bay Rays won their fourth consecutive game, 5-2 over the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday night.Yonny Chirinos became the second consecutive Rays starter to go four strong innings after missing part of summer camp following a positive covid-19 test, allowing one run and four hits.After Tsutsugo drove in two runs on his hit off Kyle Wright, Jose Martinez and Joey Wendle added run-scoring singles, Tampa Bay went up 5-1 when Martinez scored on a wild pitch by reliever Josh Tomlin.
