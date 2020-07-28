Jimmie Johnson May Compete in the IndyCar Series After Experiencing Test Session

Several governing bodies along the Mississippi Coast are declaring states of emergency ahead of Cristobal’s landfall. On Thursday, Pascagoula, Gautier and Jackson County declared a state of emergency. In addition, Harrison County and Ocean Springs set up up sandbag locations for residents who might need them. Harrison County — Self-serve at Coasthouse Road parking area […]
Jimmie Johnson is more determined than ever to race in the IndyCar Series after his long-awaited test session. The seven-time NASCAR champion spent Tuesday at Indianapolis Motor Speedway testing an Indy car with Chip Ganassi Racing. He spun twice on the hot, slick track but finished the session convinced he wants to compete in the series in 2021. Johnson is retiring from full-time NASCAR competition at the end of this season. It will open his schedule to compete in IndyCar’s road course and street course races if he can land a sponsor.
(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)
