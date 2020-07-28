Grundy County still looking for Josh Day

ALTAMONT, Tennessee (WDEF) – Grundy County Sheriff’s officers brought in the dogs today to find Josh Day.

But they still haven’t found him.

- Advertisement -

They’ve been searching for him since Sunday when he went riding on a 4-wheeler in the the Pyburn area on the Marion County line.

Searchers found the four wheeler on Sunday, but not the rider.

Two dog search teams from Williamson County joined the search on Tuesday.

They did track a sent, but did not locate Day.

Authorities will figure out their next step in the morning.