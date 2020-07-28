Georgia governor backs out of hearing on Atlanta mask order

ATLANTA (AP) – Georgia’s governor has withdrawn a request for an emergency hearing in a lawsuit that aims to block the state’s largest city from ordering people to wear masks in public or imposing other restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic. A spokesman for Gov. Brian Kemp announced late Monday that the Republican wanted “to continue productive, good faith negotiations” with Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and the City Council. The Republican governor argues local leaders cannot impose measures that are more or less restrictive than those in his executive orders. The underlying lawsuit remains pending.

By KATE BRUMBACK and JEFF AMY, Associated Press

