Dog dies after being shot in a Catoosa County neighborhood

CATTOOSA COUNTY, Ga (WDEF) – A family in Catoosa County has been forced to put her dog down after the she was shot in their neighborhood.

On Thursday, July 23rd Owner Kayla Gilreath says she left her two dogs outside while she ran a few errands and when she came back she found her dog lying on the porch covered in blood.

Her 1 year old golden retriever, Winnie, had been shot by a pellet gun.

Gilreath says the vet originally told her Winnie would be okay but later decided that Winnie needed to be put down.

“It’s scary whenever it happens in a neighborhood, especially when houses are altogether. There are kids all throughout this neighborhood. My kids are usually with my dogs 24/7. Even if it was an accident and someone was trying to just play around and shoot something else it could have easily hit one of my kids or someone else. If it can kill a dog it could have killed my kid,” says Kayla Gilreath, owner of Winnie. 

Gilreath says she has filed a report with the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office and wants the person who did this to be held responsible. 

If you have any information about this please contact the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office.

