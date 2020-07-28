Country Artist Kane Brown to Perform Free Virtual Concert

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — If you miss going to live concerts, a Tennessee Valley native is putting on his own online show Tuesday night.

Country music artist Kane Brown is kicking off Pandora’s new live virtual concert series.

His free show at 8 p.m. EST will include a live performance, and Q&A session.

The trio Brown recently signed to his record label, Restless Road, will also do a special performance of “Take Me Home.”

“I love unexpected collaborations and finding new ways to bring my fans music, especially while we aren’t able to tour on the road,” Brown said. “You all mean so much to me and I’m happy to team up with Pandora to create an amazing virtual performance with some surprises for you.”

You can RSVP for Tuesday’s concert here.

The music streaming platform will be hosting free virtual concerts like Brown’s through the end of the year.