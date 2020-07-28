Cleveland Residents Complete 300 Mile Race Across State of Tennessee

By
Rick Nyman
-
0
69

Cleveland, TN-(WDEF-TV) How would you like to run 300 miles across the state of Tennessee..in July?
Somebody was crazy enough to come up with a race called the Volstate 500K, and Cleveland residents Jeff Salyer and Duane Goff were crazy enough to do it.
The duo had 10 days to complete the 314 mile journey that started in Kentucky and finished atop Sand Mountain.

Reporter:”First question why?”
Said Jeff Salyer:”(chuckles) Mainly because it was an adventure. Something hard to do. Something difficult. Something that’s not guaranteed success. So the first day we did 54 miles, which was not the smartest thing we could have done.”
Said Duane Goff:”And by day two our plan was completely destroyed. Our feet were destroyed. Our nutrition plan was destroyed. Our packs were too heavy. Our shoes were wrong.”
Said Salyer:”We probably drank gallons of water.”
Said Goff:”Oh we were drinking over 300 ounces of fluid a day.”
Said Salyer:”For the most part we were living on one or two meals a day, and then beef jerky and whatever we could find at the convenience store.”
Reporter:”When you walk into these convenience stores, I mean you’re probably looking pretty ragged. Would they go hey, what’s wrong with you?”
Said Salyer:”Uh they look at you and thing what’s wrong with you and have pity on you a lot of times. So we did look ragged, but we probably smelled worse than anything. You don’t want to run in the middle of the day in Tennessee heat and humidity and no shade. Most of these roads have no shade, so we tried to flip our days, so we tried to flip it to night. We tried to sleep between one and four or one and five, and then get up and get on the road late night.”
Said Goff:”I think we had had a little over 20 hours of sleep that entire eight days, eleven hours, and 30 minutes or whatever it was.”
Reporter:”And did you run up Monteagle?”
Said Salyer:”We did. In 57 minutes.”
Said Goff:”It was pretty steep and surprisingly we thought when that was over, it would be done, but Sand Mountain was actually steeper, and we weren’t expecting that.”
Said Salyer:”It’s not really a finish line. You finish by touching a rock on the edge of a cliff that’s a hundred foot drop.”
Said Goff:”The battle in your mind is the hardest battle you will ever face, and we faced a really tough battle and actually won, so we were really proud of it.”

- Advertisement -
Previous articleRays Five Run 5th Inning Dooms the Braves
Next articleTuesday Covid-19 numbers in Southeast Tennessee
mm
Rick Nyman
Rick Nyman grew up in Anniston, Alabama and attended the University of Alabama. His television career started at WJSU-TV in Anniston where he had the opportunity to cover SEC football with Alabama and Auburn. Anniston is just 20 minutes from the Talladega Speedway, so NASCAR was a big part of his sports coverage. Due to this he was able to interview Davey Allison, Dale Earnhardt, Jeff Gordon, and several other top-name NASCAR drivers. Rick's next television job was in Savannah, Georgia, where he covered basketball player Kwame Brown (now with the Washington Wizards), who later became the first ever high school player selected as the top pick in the NBA draft. He covered the PGA Tour's annual swing thru Hilton Head and also had the opportunity of covering the Atlanta Falcons Super Bowl appearance in 1999 in Miami. Rick especially enjoys all the atmosphere, tradition and drama of college football. He also likes profiling sports personalities and learning what drives them both on and off the field. If he's not covering sports, he's either watching Seinfield or David Letterman, playing golf, reading, or working out. What he enjoys about Chattanooga is the passion people have for sports. The mountainous region of Chattanooga reminds him of his hometown of Anniston, which also has big, beautiful trees and plenty of hills. You can contact Rick at rnyman@wdef.com.