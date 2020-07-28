Chattanooga City Council to vote on proposed 8 can’t wait resolution

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Chattanooga City Council Members will vote on an 8 can’t wait principles resolution.

Council members talked about the resolution during their legislative committee meeting today.

- Advertisement -

The proposed resolution acknowledges the accomplishments of the Chattanooga Police Department’s work in comparing their policies to the 8 can’t wait campaign proposals and making recent changes.

“Chief Roddy, you know, he implemented some of this before being asked and made changes ahead of it, you know. So, I’m really proud of his efforts in doing that,” Councilwoman Demetrus Coonrod said.

Councilwoman Coonrod got the ball rolling on the resolution.

“I wanted to make sure that we had a safeguard in place to protect what Chief Roddy had done. So, if someone else comes in they won’t be able to undo what he’s done,” She said.

Last month, CPD determined that they did met all the 8 can’t wait proposals.

“The Chattanooga Police Department policies address all points of the #8cantwait campaign,” Police Chief David Roddy said in a press release. “Understanding that policies are constantly reviewed and updated, I fully anticipate future conversations both internally at CPD and with members of the community to determine if stronger or more defined language would provide greater clarifications on not only our community’s expectations, but also the department’s expectations of its officers.”

Chief Roddy said that they are working to get special connect pages on the city’s website to share more about the policies.

City Council members will vote on the proposed resolution in two weeks.