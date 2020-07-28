Capacity Capital investing in local businesses

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – One Chattanooga company is assisting local businesses to enhance their growth long term and stay afloat during the coronavirus pandemic.

Capacity Capital has been assisting other local business since 2019 with consulting and investing.

The capital investment company also provides financial assistance in times of need.

Charlie’s Barbeque and Bakery is one of Capacity Capital’s first clients.

Owner Elizabeth Saint Clair says Capacity Capital has played a major role in allowing her business to flourish.

“So we chose to work with Capacity Capital because not only are they invested in our business, they’re invested in our lives and the community. It’s not just about the money for them. It’s about how they can give back.”

Saint Claire also says because her business was established in 20-19, she was not able to receive federal assistance to deal with the covid-19 pandemic.